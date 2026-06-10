IRGC says US MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down over southern Iran

IRGC says US MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down over southern Iran

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its air defence forces had shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over southern Iran after intercepting the aircraft near the country’s airspace.

According to a statement from the IRGC public relations office, the aircraft was approaching from the northern Persian Gulf and was allegedly attempting to enter the combat zone, News.Az reports, citing Mehr News Agency.

The drone was brought down over the town of Jam in Bushehr Province.

The IRGC said the operation was carried out by modern air defence systems, which detected and engaged the unmanned aircraft before it could continue its mission.

The MQ-9 Reaper is a long-endurance drone widely used by the US military for surveillance operations and precision strike missions.

No further details were immediately provided regarding the incident.

News.Az