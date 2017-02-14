Iran president to visit Oman, Kuwait this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran president is to visit Oman and Kuwait this week.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani plans to set off for a day-long visit to Oman and Kuwait, two Arab littoral states of the Persian Gulf, to discuss ways to improve mutual relations and the latest regional developments, APA reports citing Press TV.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Rouhani will leave Tehran for Muscat on Wednesday on the first leg of his tour at the invitation of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for communications and information, Parviz Esmaeili, said on Monday.

He noted that President Rouhani would depart for Kuwait City later on Wednesday at the invitation of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

The Iranian president would wrap up his two-nation tour and return to the country Wednesday evening, the official said.

News.Az

News.Az