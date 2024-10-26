Iran promises retaliation against Israel for "blatant" airstrikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's recent airstrikes on military sites throughout the country and vowed to respond, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In an official statement, the ministry deemed the strikes a "blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter," asserting Iran’s right to self-defense against any foreign aggression under international law.The ministry criticized the continued "Zionist crimes" in the region, attributing them to US and Western military and political support, which it described as "a source of regional tension."Iran affirmed that "it would utilize all resources to protect its security, interests, and commitment to regional stability."As part of the "Days of Reckoning" operations, Israel launched targeted airstrikes early Saturday, focusing on Iranian military facilities. The strikes came in response to an October 1 missile attack from Iran, heightening tensions in the region.Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that Israeli forces conducted a "precision assault on military objectives across multiple areas in Iran," confirming that "all Israeli jets safely returned to base." The strikes, according to Adraee, were aimed at missile production sites linked to recent rocket attacks on Israel, identifying these facilities as an "immediate and direct threat."Iran’s state-run agency IRNA reported that facilities in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces were struck, causing "limited damage," while noting that Iranian air defenses intercepted parts of the assault.

News.Az