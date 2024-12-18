Iran publishes annual report on human rights abuses by US and UK

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released its annual reports on human rights violations by the United States and the United Kingdom on Tuesday. Iran’s Parliament authorized the creation of the annual reports in 2012, News.az reports citing Jurist news .

The report on the US said the country has “continued to violate human rights on an international level,” using human rights as a pretext for interventions and supporting Israel “in its violations of Palestinian human rights”. The report also criticizes the US for its imposition of sanctions and widespread arms transfers. The report also accuses the US of violating the rights of Indigenous women and minorities, “white supremacy,” preventing marginalized racial and ethnic groups from exercising their rights to vote and access food, and excessive surveillance of black, Arab, Muslim, Indigenous and Latin American/Hispanic communities.The report notes that the unconditional support from the US and other Western governments for the government of Israel has led to significant human rights violations against the Palestinian people, particularly women and children. The US is accused of ignoring and mocking all international laws, reports, statements, and positions from human rights organizations.Iran’s report on the UK criticized that country for its actions and performance in terms of rights abuses, both locally and internationally. The report notes that systemic racial discrimination in the UK is one of the most frequent human rights violations in the country. Additionally, the UK is accused of playing a direct and indirect role in committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in occupied Palestine through its support for Israel. Posting on X the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran said:[T]he actions and performance of the British government in terms of rights abuses, at local and international levels, continue to be criticized by the UN human rights organizations, the Council of Europe, and human rights advocates. This includes criticism of systemic racial discrimination in the UK, which is one of the most frequent human rights violations in the country.This comes as the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also accused the US and UK of “repeated military aggressions […] against Yemen, while continuing the two countries’ unlimited support for the genocide in Gaza.” Similarly, the US and UK, alongside international NGOs such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have a long history of accusing Iran of human rights abuses.

