Iran reaffirms support for Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process - FM

Iran supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

“Increasing connectivity between Iran and Azerbaijan was among the topics we discussed. Iran supports the 3+3 format, and we have always supported it. This mechanism contributes to stability, peace, and development in the region,” the Iranian minister said.

News.Az