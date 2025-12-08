Iran reaffirms support for Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process - FM
Source: News.Az
Iran supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.
“Increasing connectivity between Iran and Azerbaijan was among the topics we discussed. Iran supports the 3+3 format, and we have always supported it. This mechanism contributes to stability, peace, and development in the region,” the Iranian minister said.