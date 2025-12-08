Araghchi: Iran is determined to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan in all areas

Araghchi: Iran is determined to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan in all areas

“Iran is determined to strengthen its relations with Azerbaijan in all areas,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

“We held discussions with Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov on economic, political, cultural, and humanitarian issues between our countries, as well as on regional and international matters. Azerbaijan and Iran have always conducted dialogue in an open and friendly manner,” he said.

Araghchi added that, just as the two countries share many common points, it is natural that differences also exist: “We have chosen the path of resolving our disagreements through dialogue.”

News.Az