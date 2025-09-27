Iran recalls envoys from Germany, France, and the UK over UN sanctions dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran recalled its ambassadors to Germany, France, and the United Kingdom on Saturday for consultations regarding the dispute mechanism to reinstate U.N. sanctions, News.Az reports citing Mehr news agency.

The move comes after a Russian and Chinese push on Friday to delay the revival of the international sanctions on Iran failed at the 15-member U.N. Security Council after only four countries supported their draft resolution, opening the door for the reimposition of sanctions.

