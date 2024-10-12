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Qalibaf
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The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, in a post on his personal social media page addressed to the U.S. Secretary of War, highlighted the vastness of Iran’s borders and its resistance to being besieged.01 May 2026-16:42
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Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has ridiculed remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting that Iran’s oil infrastructure could be at risk of internal explosions, dismissing the comments as “junk advice” and warning that US policies could push global oil prices sharply higher.30 Apr 2026-10:18
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No Iranian delegation has arrived in Islamabad for talks with the United States, according to Iranian media, as senior officials insist Tehran will not negotiate “under the shadow of threats” following what they describe as renewed US aggression at sea.21 Apr 2026-15:08
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Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf has warned that any failure to meet Tehran’s preconditions would derail upcoming talks with the United States, citing what he described as repeated American betrayal.11 Apr 2026-09:04
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The US and Iran are set to hold peace talks in Pakistan, which has been mediating, but remain deeply divided on key issues, even though President Donald Trump has said proposals presented by Tehran were a "basis" for talks. Each side is sticking to competing demands for a deal to end the war, with the fate of shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz and Israel's war in Lebanon key issues to resolve.10 Apr 2026-20:06
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Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said that the US could have rapidly seized Iran’s oil resources if Tehran had not invested in military capabilities.01 Apr 2026-13:43
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