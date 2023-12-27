Iran rejects IAEA's findings on increased rate of uranium enrichment — regulator

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian government refutes the conclusions of an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report asserting that the country has increased its rate of uranium enrichment to 60%, from three to nine kilograms per month, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) head Mohammad Eslami said.

"We have not done anything new and are monitoring our current activities, which are being carried out in accordance with all norms and regulations," the Tasnim news agency quoted the Iranian regulator as saying.

On Tuesday, Reuters, citing the IAEA report, said that Iran had increased its uranium enrichment rate to 60%, from three to nine kilograms per month. According to the IAEA, the country began increasing enrichment rates in late November. The two nuclear sites in question are Natanz and Fordow.

According to another IAEA report issued in November, also cited by Reuters, the country has enough uranium enriched to 60% to produce three nuclear bombs with further enrichment. According to the IAEA classification, uranium must be enriched to 90% to produce nuclear weapons, and about 42 kilograms of material is "theoretically sufficient" for one nuclear bomb.

News.az

News.Az