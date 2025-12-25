Iran rejects inspections until IAEA clarifies stance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's nuclear chief stated that Tehran will not accept renewed inspection demands from the IAEA unless the UN nuclear agency clearly addresses the illegal military attacks carried out by the US and Israel against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities in June.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami referred to a recent UN Security Council session, saying the report, statement, and references presented at the meeting were completely unprofessional and devoid of legal basis, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The UN Security Council Resolution 2231 has expired, and even if some parties had sought to rely on it, they were obliged to observe its mechanisms, which they failed to do, he added.

Eslami noted that attempts to justify the reimposition of previous UN Security Council sanctions under the pretext that Iran has not fulfilled its JCPOA commitments were entirely rejected and unacceptable.

He added that China and Russia, as veto-wielding members of the Security Council, have also categorically dismissed this approach, declaring that the demand put forward by the three European countries and the US --carried out under the leadership and support of the Zionist current-- is invalid and unenforceable.

Addressing Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA, Eslami said no country in history has cooperated with the UN nuclear agency as extensively as Iran.

He noted that the most comprehensive and intrusive inspections ever conducted have targeted Iran’s nuclear industry, yet there has not been a single report by IAEA inspectors citing any non-compliance or deviation from safeguards standards.

He described the current political approach and maximum pressure campaign as an attempt to harm and weaken the Iranian people, stressing that such pressure holds no legitimacy and is ignored by Iran. Eslami reiterated that Iran’s nuclear activities are entirely peaceful and pursued in line with the country’s development.

Eslami further stated that if the IAEA considers war and military attacks acceptable, it should formally adopt a resolution declaring that the Israeli and American attacks on safeguarded nuclear facilities are permitted. However, if such actions are not permitted, the IAEA must condemn them and clarify what the post-war conditions are, he added.

Iran has formally asked the IAEA to define and codify what procedures should apply if a nuclear industry registered with and monitored by the UN nuclear agency comes under military attack, Eslami explained.

He emphasized that until this issue is determined, political and psychological pressure and irrelevant follow-ups aimed at re-inspecting Iran’s bombed facilities and completing the enemy’s operations are unacceptable and will not be responded to.

Reacting to recent remarks by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Eslami said the comments indicate that Grossi is playing according to the enemy’s plan.

