Iran releases two French nationals accused of espionage, says Macron

Photo credit: REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday via X/Twitter that Iran has freed two French nationals who had been detained there for over three years.

Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris, who had been detained since 2022, "are out of the Evin jail and en route to the French embassy in Teheran," Macron said, News.Az rpeorts citing foreign media.

"I welcome this first step, the dialogue continues," he added.


