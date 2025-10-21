Macron: Ukraine and Europe must be ‘around the table’ at potential Trump–Putin talks

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that Ukraine and European countries should take part in any future meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reportedly being planned in Budapest.

Speaking at a press conference after a summit of EU Mediterranean countries in Slovenia, Macron described the possible meeting as “a very good thing,” but emphasized that all parties directly affected by the war in Ukraine must be included, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“From the moment they discuss the fate of Ukraine, the Ukrainians should be around the table. From the moment they discuss what impacts the security of Europeans, Europeans should be around the table,” Macron stated.

Reaffirming France’s continued support for Kyiv, Macron praised Ukraine’s resilience and innovation amid the ongoing war. He announced that a “coalition of the willing” meeting will take place on Friday, partly in person and partly virtual, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joining from London.

Macron underscored that any peace agreement regarding Ukraine must be “robust and lasting,” consistent with international law, and ensure long-term stability.

“No other peace exists. And Europeans have always been clear on this,” he added.

The remarks come after Trump urged Zelenskyy last week to reach a deal with Russia and stop fighting along current front lines — a proposal the Ukrainian leader firmly rejected.

According to a Kremlin aide, Trump and Putin discussed holding another face-to-face meeting during a recent phone call, with Budapest emerging as a potential venue.

News.Az