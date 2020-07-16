Iran reports 2,500 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 2,500 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

According to Sadat Lari, 198 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Sadat Lari added that the condition of 3,471 people is critical.

The official said that of Iran's 31 provinces, 25 are considered red and orange zones.

So far, more than 2.07 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 267,000 people have been infected 13,608 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 230,600 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

