Iran responds to US threats with warning to IAEA

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations office in Geneva has warned the UN nuclear watchdog that any renewed military aggression against the country’s nuclear facilities would carry “severe consequences” for “the global non-proliferation regime.”

In a letter addressed to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday, the mission cautioned that normalizing such threats undermines the agency’s credibility and erodes international confidence in its verification work, it said on the social media platform X, News.Az reports, citing IRNA.

The letter was issued in response to US President Donald Trump’s threat of military strikes against Iran’s nuclear and military sites.

“Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down,” Trump said on Monday while standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iran has accused the IAEA of complicity in the US-Israeli attack on its nuclear facilities in June, citing the agency’s “politically motivated” report that preceded the aggression and its failure to condemn the strike afterward.

“Such reckless acts must be condemned, and their instigators held fully accountable,” the Iranian mission stressed in its letter.

