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Tag:
Output
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Samsung Electronics saw a sharp drop in chip production after unionised workers staged a rally demanding better compensation, according to the company’s labour union.24 Apr 2026-14:22
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Exxon Mobil Corp. lost 6% of its global production in the first quarter as the war in Iran disrupted oil and natural gas operations across the Persian Gulf.08 Apr 2026-16:50
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Kazakhstan plans to increase coal output to 128.9 million tons in 2026,says Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov.07 Apr 2026-21:55
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Libya’s oil output has risen to approximately 1.43 million barrels per day, marking the highest level recorded in over a decade, Chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation, Masoud Suleiman, announced Sunday.06 Apr 2026-14:10
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The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, announced on Sunday that they will raise oil production by 206,000 barrels per day in May, according to an official statement.06 Apr 2026-11:06
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India’s industrial output expanded by 5.2% in February, supported by solid growth in the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Monday.30 Mar 2026-23:36
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