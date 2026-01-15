Iran closes airspace amid reports of possible US attack

Iran closes airspace amid reports of possible US attack

Iran has closed its airspace to all aircraft, Reuters reports, citing the "X" account of the Flightradar24 portal.

According to the information, only international flights with prior permission are allowed to fly.

According to a NOTAM issued by Tehran, the restrictions will be in effect until 08:00 on January 15.

On January 14, Reuters reported that the United States could strike Iran within 24 hours.

News.Az