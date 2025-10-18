Iran, Russia, China send UN letter on end of Resolution 2231

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran, Russia, and China have jointly submitted a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council, highlighting the termination of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 concerning Iran’s nuclear program, as stated by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi.

Speaking on state television, Gharibabadi said Iran had engaged in extensive diplomatic efforts in recent days as Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was set to expire on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

He added that more than 121 member states of the Non-Aligned Movement supported Iran’s interpretation that the resolution will conclude, while 21 members of the “Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter” also issued a statement confirming its end.

Gharibabadi stressed that Western countries’ attempts to reinstate UN sanctions under the “snapback mechanism” under the guise of the JCPOA lack legal validity and that UN members are not obligated to enforce such measures.

He noted that the joint letter from Iran, Russia, and China reiterates that the resolution has expired and that nations have no commitments to defunct Security Council sanctions.

Gharibabadi added that with the termination of Resolution 2231, periodic reports on Iran’s nuclear commitments by the IAEA director-general will also cease.

News.Az