Iran, Russia, China to hold another round of nuclear talks

Iran, Russia and China are set to hold another tripartite meeting on nuclear-related issues, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has announced.

"We will soon have a meeting at the level of deputy ministers with the new EU foreign policy officials," Baghaei said on Monday morning at his weekly press conference, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

"Today and tomorrow, we have another tripartite meeting in Moscow, where China, Russia, and Iran will discuss various aspects related to the nuclear issue, the JCPOA, and Resolution 2231," he added.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018.

Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been in talks with Iran since April 2021 to reinstate the deal.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

The negotiations have been at a standstill due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic. Iran maintains that it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

