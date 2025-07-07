Iran, Russia FMs hold talks on regional tensions at BRICS Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held bilateral consultations on Sunday during the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, discussing regional developments and rising tensions following recent military actions by Israel and the United States.

The two top diplomats reviewed Iran-Russia relations and addressed the consequences of what they described as aggression against Iran by Israel and the U.S. Araghchi reiterated Iran’s determination to defend itself and to hold the attackers accountable, News.Az reports, citing ISNA.

He also criticized the attacks as violations of the UN Charter, diplomacy, and global non-proliferation norms, calling on the UN Security Council and international community to act in defense of peace and stability.

Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s condemnation of the recent attacks, including those targeting Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites, and expressed Moscow’s readiness to help de-escalate tensions, including through diplomatic efforts at the UN Security Council.

News.Az