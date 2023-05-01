Iran, Russia to jointly manufacture research satellite

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Iran will kick start a project in two weeks to manufacture scientific research satellite, an Iranian academic has said, News.az reports citing IRNA.

Chancellor of the University of Tehran Mohammad Moghimi said on Monday that aerospace departments of the University of Tehran and University of Moscow are planned to launch the joint projects in two weeks.

He said the two universities reached an agreement on the issue during a visit by an Iranian academic delegation to Moscow last week.





News.Az