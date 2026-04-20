Foreign airlines resume operations to Qatar

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Foreign airlines have begun gradually resuming operations to Qatar following recent disruptions to the country’s airspace, authorities have said.

Qatar’s Civil Aviation Authority announced that the return of international carriers will take place in phases, with flights restarting under strict safety and security measures.

Officials said all operations would comply with “the highest internationally recognised safety standards”, with precautions in place to protect passengers and aviation personnel.

The move comes after weeks of disruption to regional air traffic, during which Qatar’s airspace was partially closed and only limited or emergency flights were permitted.

Airlines had previously suspended or reduced services amid security concerns, leaving many passengers stranded and forcing carriers to operate restricted or repatriation flights.

Authorities say the gradual resumption marks a step towards restoring normal air connectivity, although operations will continue to be closely monitored as the situation stabilises.

News.Az