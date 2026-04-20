China's Xi urges continued passage through Strait of Hormuz

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Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the normal passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz to be maintained during a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Xi emphasised China’s position advocating for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, as well as the need to resolve conflicts in the Middle East through political and diplomatic channels.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring that maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz continues without disruption, amid heightened regional tensions affecting the strategic waterway.

News.Az