Accused in minor's rape and murder killed in Ghaziabad (India) police shootout

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A high-stakes pursuit in the Teela Mod area of Ghaziabad ended in a violent confrontation today, April 20, 2026, resulting in the death of a man accused of the brutal rape and murder of a minor.

The suspect, who had been on the run since the discovery of the victim's body earlier this week, was intercepted by a specialized unit of the Ghaziabad police following a tip-off regarding his whereabouts, News.Az reports, citing Indian Express.

What began as an attempt to apprehend the fugitive quickly escalated into a shootout when the accused reportedly opened fire on the pursuing officers in a desperate bid to evade capture.

According to senior police officials, the confrontation took place in a secluded patch of wasteland near the Loni border. After the suspect ignored repeated commands to surrender and fired multiple rounds at the police team, the officers returned fire in self-defense.

The accused sustained critical gunshot wounds during the exchange and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. A sub-inspector involved in the operation also sustained a minor injury during the skirmish but is reported to be in stable condition.

The case has drawn significant public attention due to the gravity of the underlying crime. The minor's death had sparked widespread outrage and protests across the district, with community leaders demanding swift and decisive action from the authorities. While the police have faced questions regarding the circumstances of such encounters, the department maintained that the use of force was a necessary response to a direct threat against the lives of the officers. Forensic teams have spent several hours at the shootout site, recovering a country-made pistol and several spent cartridges believed to belong to the suspect.

Following the encounter, the body of the accused has been sent for a post-mortem examination, which will be conducted under video surveillance in accordance with national human rights guidelines for custodial and encounter deaths. A magisterial inquiry has also been initiated to independently verify the events leading up to the fatal shooting. For the family of the young victim, the death of the accused marks a grim conclusion to a traumatic week, though local activists continue to call for a deeper investigation into the systemic failures that allowed such a violent crime to occur in the first place.

News.Az