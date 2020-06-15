Iran, Russia, Turkey to hold summit via video conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced Monday that Tehran, Moscow and Ankara will likely hold a summit of the presidents through a video conference, IRNA reports.

Time of the meeting will be set during the upcoming visits of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Turkey and Russia, Mousavi said at his weekly press briefing.

The visits have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic; however, the foreign minister will travel to those countries when the coronavirus pandemic abates, Mousavi said.

News.Az