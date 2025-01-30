Iran's FM holds meeting with Hamas Shura Council head in Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is currently in Qatar, met with Muhammad Ismail Darwish, the Chairman of the Hamas Shura Council (the highest governing body of the movement), along with several members of the leadership council and political office of Hamas in Doha.

Before this meeting, Araghchi met Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Jassim Al Thani in Doha, News.az reports citing IRNA In the meeting with the Qatari prime minister, Iran's foreign minister discussed the regional developments and bilateral ties.Meeting with the senior officials of Hamas and reviewing the latest developments in Palestine and congratulating the victory of the Palestinian people in the mythical 16-month resistance of Al-Aqsa Storm are on the agenda of this trip.

News.Az