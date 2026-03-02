Yandex metrika counter

Iran internet blackout enters third day

  • Region
  • Share
Iran internet blackout enters third day
Source: Shutterstock

Iran’s nationwide internet disruption has passed the 48-hour mark, according to the London-based monitoring organization NetBlocks, leaving large parts of the country cut off from online communication as regional tensions escalate.

According to NetBlocks, connectivity levels in Iran had dropped to near-total shutdown levels, severely restricting access to digital services and limiting contact between residents and relatives abroad, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

In a statement posted on X, the group said internet shutdowns have frequently been used by Iranian authorities during periods of unrest.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

It noted that a previous disruption in January lasted several weeks and coincided with what it described as serious human rights violations being concealed from public view.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      