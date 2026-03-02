Iran internet blackout enters third day

According to NetBlocks, connectivity levels in Iran had dropped to near-total shutdown levels, severely restricting access to digital services and limiting contact between residents and relatives abroad, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

In a statement posted on X, the group said internet shutdowns have frequently been used by Iranian authorities during periods of unrest.

It noted that a previous disruption in January lasted several weeks and coincided with what it described as serious human rights violations being concealed from public view.