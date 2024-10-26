Iran's President vow 'Weighted and Thoughtful' response to Israel
Iranian President Pezeshkian promises a thoughtful response to IsraelFollowing Israel's strike on the country's territory, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian promised a well-thought-out response to Israel on his page on the X social network, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .
The politician expressed condolences to the Iranian soldiers who sacrificed their lives and their families.
"Iran's enemies must know that its people will stand up for their land without fear. [Iran's] response to any stupidity will be balanced and well-thought-out," Pezeshkian wrote.
On the night of October 26, Israel struck Iranian military targets in response to the massive attack on October 1. The country's Defense Forces announced strikes on Iranian enterprises, including missile production facilities and air defense systems. Iran called on the international community to take action against Israel to prevent the outbreak of war in the Middle East. Tehran, however, claims that despite the Israeli side using “several” fighter jets and drones, Iran’s air defense forces “performed very well”: almost all of them were destroyed before they took any action.