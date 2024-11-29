Iran's Speaker urges Syria's neighbors to remain vigilant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned that recent actions by terrorist groups are part of a plot orchestrated by the US and Israel, News.az reports citing IRNA .

Qalibaf made the remarks on his X account on Friday.He added that Syria's neighbors should be alert and not fall into their trap.After defeating the Zionist regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Resistance Axis will support the Syrian government and nation against the new conspiracy, he noted.

