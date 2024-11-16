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Terrorist Groups
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The Azawad Liberation Front has claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks targeting the Malian capital, Bamako, and other areas across the country, according to military and media reports.25 Apr 2026-19:18
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FBI Director Kash Patel stated on Tuesday that drug trafficking organizations should be treated like foreign terrorist groups were after the September 11, 2001, attacks, pledging a years-long campaign against them.16 Sep 2025-23:25
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Iran's Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned that recent actions by terrorist groups are part of a plot orchestrated by the US and Israel, News.az reports citing IRNA.29 Nov 2024-20:43
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