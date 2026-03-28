Iran allows Thai oil ships through Hormuz

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Iran has agreed to allow Thai oil vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, easing fears over Thailand’s energy security following recent tensions in the vital shipping lane.

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, said the deal was reached after discussions with Tehran, ensuring that Thai-flagged oil vessels can safely transit one of the world’s most strategically important waterways, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical route for global oil shipments, and any disruption there can quickly impact energy markets worldwide. For Thailand, which relies heavily on Middle Eastern oil imports, the agreement offers much-needed reassurance.

Anutin noted that the development would help stabilize the country’s energy supply and reduce uncertainty for both government planners and businesses dependent on fuel imports.

The move comes shortly after a concerning incident earlier this month, when a Thai-flagged cargo ship was struck by unidentified projectiles while passing through the same strait. The vessel’s crew was rescued by Oman’s navy, but three crew members are still missing.

While details of the new arrangement have not been fully disclosed, the agreement signals a step toward reducing risks in the region and maintaining the steady flow of energy resources.

News.Az