Iran says possible IAEA resolution detrimental to diplomacy

A senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official said that pushes for an anti-Iran resolution in the ongoing meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would imperil diplomacy, Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi deplored as "unconstructive" the attempts to have the UN nuclear watchdog pass a resolution against Iran, saying it would shrink the room for diplomacy.

Araqchi also criticized what he called Europe's "failure" to honor commitments under the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On Sunday, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Iran would react "appropriately" for a possible resolution of the IAEA against Iran.

On Feb. 23, Iran stopped the implementation of voluntary measures including the IAEA additional protocol, as envisaged in the JCPOA, which are beyond safeguard agreement.

(c) Xinhua

