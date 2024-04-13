Iran seizes vessel in Strait of Hormuz
Iran has seized the MCS Aries vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, News.az reports via Iranian media.
According to the media, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps used a military helicopter during the operation, and the vessel is moving towards Iranian waters.
The Portuguese-flagged ship was operated by Zodiac, a company owned by Israeli investor Eyal Ofer, added the media.