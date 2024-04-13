Iran seizes vessel in Strait of Hormuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has seized the MCS Aries vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, News.az reports via Iranian media.

According to the media, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps used a military helicopter during the operation, and the vessel is moving towards Iranian waters.

The Portuguese-flagged ship was operated by Zodiac, a company owned by Israeli investor Eyal Ofer, added the media.

News.Az