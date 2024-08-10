Iran sends hundreds of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran may soon deliver "hundreds of units" of Fath-360 ballistic missiles with a range of up to 120 km to Moscow for use in the war in Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing European intelligence sources.According to the report, "dozens of Russian military personnel" are currently undergoing training in Iran on how to use this type of weaponry.European intelligence also indicates that in December last year, representatives of the Russian Ministry of Defense signed a contract with Iran for the supply of Ababil ballistic missiles to Russia, with a maximum range of 86 kilometers.Moscow possesses its own ballistic missiles, but the supply of munitions from Iran would allow the Russian army to use a larger portion of its arsenal to strike targets behind the front lines, while simultaneously using Iranian missiles to hit closer-range targets, the report states.Meanwhile, the White House has not confirmed the reports of Iran training Russian military personnel or Tehran's intentions to deliver the mentioned missiles to Moscow. However, if this does occur, the US and NATO allies are "ready to respond swiftly and firmly" to Iran, a United States National Security Council representative stated. "This would signify a significant escalation in Iran's support for Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine," he noted.

News.Az