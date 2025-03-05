Iran starts Turkmenistan-to-Türkiye gas transit, strengthening regional ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad announced that Iran has started transferring natural gas from Turkmenistan to Türkiye through its territory.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to expand regional energy cooperation and strengthen Iran’s role as a transit hub for natural gas, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Speaking to the Shana News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Oil Ministry, Paknejad confirmed that the contract for the project had been finalized. He emphasized that the agreement would enhance Iran’s energy ties with both Turkmenistan and Türkiye, particularly in the trade of gas and other petroleum products. “This project is an important step towards strengthening Iran's status as a regional energy hub and indicative of the Iranian administration's determination to promote energy diplomacy,” he said.

Diplomatic win for Iran

The gas supply deal was signed in early February between Türkiye’s state-owned pipeline operator BOTAS and Turkmenistan’s national gas company, Turkmengaz. In the first phase, up to 2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas will be transported annually through Iran.

Türkiye, which consumes approximately 50 bcm of natural gas each year, relies heavily on imports to meet domestic demand. The country sources most of its gas from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran, making the new transit arrangement with Turkmenistan a strategic addition to its energy supply.

The agreement is also a diplomatic win for Iran, which has been working to position itself as a key player in regional energy networks despite ongoing US sanctions affecting its oil and gas sectors.

