Iran suspends cooperation with IAEA following anti-Tehran resolution

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has officially announced the suspension of Tehran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), escalating tensions with the United Nations' nuclear watchdog following a contentious resolution passed by the IAEA Board of Governors.

The move comes after Iran’s parliament, the Majlis, approved a bill on June 25 authorizing the suspension, accusing the IAEA of political bias and alignment with hostile actions by Israel and the United States, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

“Inspectors from the IAEA will no longer be allowed entry into the country unless the security of Iran’s nuclear facilities is guaranteed,” said Alireza Salimi, a member of the parliament’s presiding board. The decision will be subject to the final approval of the Supreme National Security Council.

The bill’s passage follows a resolution adopted by the IAEA Board of Governors, which for the first time in nearly two decades accused Iran of non-compliance with its safeguards obligations. The resolution passed with 19 votes in favor, 11 abstentions, and 3 countries — Russia, China, and Burkina Faso, voting against.

Iranian officials have condemned the resolution as politically motivated and biased, particularly pointing to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s alleged failure to condemn Israeli and American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and personnel. Lawmakers have also proposed an entry ban on Grossi himself.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Majlis, said earlier that the bill was intended to force “tangible guarantees” from the agency regarding its neutrality and professionalism.

The tension reached a boiling point following a June 13 attack on Iran. The attack reportedly included strikes on major nuclear sites such as Natanz and resulted in the assassination of several nuclear scientists and senior military officials. Iranian leaders allege that Grossi’s report and the subsequent IAEA resolution helped pave the way for the Israeli operation.

In response, Iran has announced plans to expand its nuclear program, including the development of a new nuclear facility and the upgrade of centrifuges at the Fordow enrichment plant.

