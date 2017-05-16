Iran suspends implementation of UNESCO 2030 Agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian administration has suspended the implementation of the UNESCO 2030 Agenda after the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei opposed it.

The implementation was suspended until removal of certain ambiguities, in line with leader’s instructions, Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, the Iranian government spokesman said, IRNA news agency reported May 16.

Khamenei on May 7 severely criticized the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), saying the body is under influence of world powers.

He said that Iran will not submit the UNESCO 2030 education agenda and similar documents, and slammed the government for “signing and implementing the agenda secretly.”

Meanwhile Nobakht said that no Iranian official has signed the agenda, adding that the educational agenda set by UNESCO is not binding for any of its signatory countries.

He also criticized “certain persons” for manipulating the issue to serve their own political interests.

Nobakht added that they are even trying to interpret policies of the leader in a way which serves their own interests.

The Iranian official repeated President Hassan Rouhani’s remarks, who already said certain people submit false reports to Khamenei.

There are those who are trying to portray the government as a body that has secretly signed a document without parliament permission, Nobakht added.

News.Az

News.Az