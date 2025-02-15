Iran targets 2 bln USD in annual free trade zone exports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran plans to increase exports from its free trade zones to 2 billion U.S. dollars by March 2026, a senior Iranian economic official said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Secretary of Iran's Free Zones High Council, Reza Masrour, made the remarks at a press conference in the Iranian capital Tehran while elaborating on the plans drawn up by the government and council to boost exports from the county's free zones in the next Iranian calendar year, which will start on March 21, 2025.

He put the value of exports from the Iranian free zones during the past 10 months at nearly 1 billion dollars, noting that this came as overseas sales from the country's special economic zones reached 10 billion dollars in the same period.

To further boost exports, the government has introduced new incentives for production units in free zones and is working on establishing export management companies in these areas, he said.

The foreign investments stood at 125 and 131 million euros (about 131 and 137 million dollars) in the country's free zones and special economic zones respectively during the past 10 months, said Masrour, emphasizing that regulatory reforms and new investment incentives are being prioritized to attract more foreign capital in the next Iranian calendar year.

