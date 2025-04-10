Iran threatens to halt cooperation with IAEA over continued external pressures

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has warned that persistent anti-Iran threats could result in the suspension of Tehran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The continuation of external military threats to Iran could lead to the expulsion of IAEA inspectors and the suspension of cooperation with the UN nuclear agency, Ali Shamkhani wrote on X on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Transferring enriched materials to safe and unknown locations in Iran could also be on the agenda, he added.

Iranian officials have strongly warned that any attack on the country will be met with a swift and harsh response.

News.Az