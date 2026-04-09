Tehran says Lebanon ‘inseparable part’ of US-Iran ceasefire

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Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated that Lebanon is a key component of the two-week ceasefire agreement with the United States, warning that any violations would trigger serious consequences, News.Az reports.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said, “Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran’s allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire.”

He added, “Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and STRONG responses,” following recent massive Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

News.Az