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Tehran says Lebanon ‘inseparable part’ of US-Iran ceasefire

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Tehran says Lebanon ‘inseparable part’ of US-Iran ceasefire
Source: Getty Images

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated that Lebanon is a key component of the two-week ceasefire agreement with the United States, warning that any violations would trigger serious consequences, News.Az reports.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said, “Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran’s allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire.”

He added, “Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and STRONG responses,” following recent massive Israeli strikes on Lebanon.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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