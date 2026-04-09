Yandex metrika counter

Pezeshkian says Israeli strikes on Lebanon breach US-Iran ceasefire

  • Region
  • Share
Pezeshkian says Israeli strikes on Lebanon breach US-Iran ceasefire
Source: Reuters

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Israeli strikes on Lebanon violate the ceasefire agreement with the US and would render negotiations meaningless, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Pezeshkian added that Iran would not abandon the Lebanese people.

His comments come after Israel carried out its heaviest strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah broke out last month, killing more than 200 people on Wednesday.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      