Pezeshkian says Israeli strikes on Lebanon breach US-Iran ceasefire

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Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Israeli strikes on Lebanon violate the ceasefire agreement with the US and would render negotiations meaningless, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Pezeshkian added that Iran would not abandon the Lebanese people.

His comments come after Israel carried out its heaviest strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah broke out last month, killing more than 200 people on Wednesday.

News.Az