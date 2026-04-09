Iran's IRGC releases map to help ships avoid mines in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a map outlining alternative navigation routes in the Strait of Hormuz to help vessels avoid naval mines, according to local media reports, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The map identifies a designated “area of danger,” with the IRGC Navy advising ships to coordinate with its forces when transiting the region to reduce risks.

Under the new guidance, oil tankers that previously sailed closer to Oman along the southern side of the strait are now being directed to follow a more northerly path, nearer to Iran’s coastline.