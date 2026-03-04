Iran threatens to target Israeli embassies worldwide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s armed forces have threatened to target Israeli missions worldwide if Israel attacks Tehran’s mission in Lebanon, a military spokesperson says.







Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson of the Iranian armed forces, said live on television, “If Israel commits such a crime, it will force us to make all Israeli embassies around the world our legitimate target,"News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

Yesterday, Avichay Adraee, an Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli military, said it “warns representatives of the Iranian terror regime who are still in Lebanon to leave immediately before being targeted”, giving them 24 hours to flee.

News.Az