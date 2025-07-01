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Abolfazl Shekarchi
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Abolfazl Shekarchi
Iran threatens to target Israeli embassies worldwide
Iran’s armed forces have threatened to target Israeli missions worldwide if Israel attacks Tehran’s mission in Lebanon, a military spokesperson says.
04 Mar 2026-21:28
Iranian military spokesman: The attack was supported by the US, our response will be decisive
13 Jun 2025-07:01
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