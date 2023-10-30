News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
6.4°C
43.5°F
Feelslike:
1.8°C
1.8°F
| Overcast
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Spokesperson
Tag:
Spokesperson
Heavy snowfall, rains kill 11, injure 3 in Afghanistan
22 Jan 2026-17:44
US wants to see serious and credible political process in Syria - State Department
02 Dec 2024-22:53
Exerting pressure on Azerbaijan is pointless: Russian MFA
09 Oct 2024-18:02
Armenia government must compensate for the damages it has caused in addition to providing an opportunity for our return - Spokesperson
28 Mar 2024-19:33
Azerbaijan MFA responds to Armenian PM's proposal on mutual arms control mechanism and non-aggression pact
29 Jan 2024-14:31
PACE has never urged Armenia to provide conditions for the return of Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands - Spokesperson for the Western Azerbaijan Community
24 Jan 2024-18:12
Baku firmly rejects EU High Representative Borrell’s groundless claims
23 Jan 2024-05:11
Azerbaijani MFA retorts to EU High Representative
05 Dec 2023-19:10
ICESCO reps visit Western Azerbaijan Community
21 Nov 2023-18:29
Ulviyya Zulfikar: Certain int’l organizations prefer narratives of Armenian side
30 Oct 2023-17:13
Latest News
Pentagon: “Everything on table” as US urges Iran deal
Alperen Sengun stuns Jazz with reverse dunk -
VIDEO
Gold retreats after rally fueled by Mideast tensions
Air India sees 14-month high in technical incidents
Helicopter crashes in Iran's Isfahan -
VIDEO
Drone strike in Zaporizhzhia injures five, damages homes
Azerbaijan grants amnesty to over 18,000 people
Griezmann in talks over potential move to Orlando City
Iran, Azerbaijan sign wide-ranging cooperation pact
Seven dead in India air ambulance crash -
VIDEO
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31