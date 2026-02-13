- News
- Television
Tag:
Television
-
Ted Turner, the media pioneer who revolutionized television news by founding CNN in 1980, has died at 87, the network announced Wednesday.06 May 2026-18:53
-
-
Kenyan television channel TV47 has aired a report on the demining process in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation.06 May 2026-09:42
-
-
The US Federal Communications Commission is ordering an early review of Disney's television broadcast licences days after President Donald Trump called for the firing of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.29 Apr 2026-09:33
-
-
Darrell Sheets is an American reality television personality and professional storage auction buyer.23 Apr 2026-14:08
-
-
Iran’s armed forces have threatened to target Israeli missions worldwide if Israel attacks Tehran’s mission in Lebanon, a military spokesperson says.
04 Mar 2026-21:28
-
-
The British ambassador to Georgia, Gareth Ward, did not present any evidence or documents to justify the UK’s sanctions against the Georgian television channels Imedi and POSTV, Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said following a meeting with the diplomat on Thursday.26 Feb 2026-16:33
-
-
The British ambassador to Georgia, Gareth Ward, has been summoned to the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs following London’s imposition of sanctions on the Imedi and POSTV television channels, Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said in an interview with Rustavi 2.26 Feb 2026-12:57
-
-
The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on two pro-government Georgian television broadcasters, Imedi and POSTV, accusing them of disseminating Russian disinformation.24 Feb 2026-17:13
-
-
-
-
-