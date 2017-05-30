Iran to launch its first sensor-operational satellite in 2018

Iran to launch its first sensor-operational satellite in 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran will launch its first sensor-operational satellite in 2018, a top official of Iran Space Research Center Hassan Haddadpour said.

Iran acquired the know-how of designing and constructing the satellites inside the country, Haddadpour said.

According to the six development plan, the 'Soha' satellite will be launched to promote Iran Space Research Center laboratory.

The official underlined elevation of laboratory capabilities of Iran in a way that it will be able to support bigger satellites weighing 1 tonne. He noted that the Soha satellite will be able to identify things with resolution of 15m and will be deployed in the 36,000-km orbit.

"The Doosti satellite will be launched at first and Nahid-1 Telecommunication Satellite will be launched afterwards," IRNA cited Haddadpour as saying.

News.Az

News.Az