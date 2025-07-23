Iran to launch satellite aboard Russian Soyuz carrier on Friday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran is set to launch a satellite aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket on Friday, as part of a multi-satellite mission from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Iran is set to send its satellite into space aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket on Friday, July 25, 2025, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

The launch will take place at 09:54 a.m. Iran time from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East.

The Soyuz launcher will carry two main satellites, Ionosphere-M No. 3 and No. 4, along with 18 smaller payloads.

The mission is part of Russia’s ongoing multi-satellite launch program, aimed at deploying scientific, research, and commercial satellites into Earth’s orbit.

The Soyuz rocket was mounted on Launch Pad 1-S at the Vostochny site on July 22, in preparation for the mission.

Iran’s Space Agency and the Iranian Space Research Center logos have been affixed to the body of the Russian rocket.

Russian officials have not released details regarding the smaller satellites, including their countries of origin or specific missions.

