Iran to open its first trade center abroad in Armenia
- 19 Sep 2024 12:08
Iran’s trade center will be inaugurated in Yerevan, Armenia on October 1.This will be the first and biggest permanent Iranian trade center abroad, its exhibition area will be 10,000 square meters, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.
The center will be commissioned in cooperation with the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI).
According to media reports, Iran considers its trade center in Yerevan to be a gateway to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).