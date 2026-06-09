4.9-magnitude earthquake jolts southern Iran

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An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 struck southern Iran early on Tuesday, shaking parts of Hormozgan province, News.Az reports, citing WION.

The epicenter of the tremor was located 113 km northeast of the city of Bandar Abbas. The area is near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route.

The earthquake comes a day after the Philippines was hit by one of its strongest earthquakes in decades, which killed at least 37 people.

News.Az