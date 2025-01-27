Iran unveils new drone with 1,000 km range -VIDEO

The Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled its new super-heavy drone, named Gaza, during a large-scale military exercise called Great Prophet Authority.

The Gaza drone has a wingspan of 22 meters and a takeoff weight of 3,100 kilograms, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. The drone has a flight endurance of 35 hours and a flight speed of 350 kilometers per hour.The payload capacity of the Gaza drone is at least 500 kilograms, allowing it to carry up to 13 bombs. It has a range of 1,000 kilometers and an operational radius of 4,000 kilometers.In a combined operation carried out on the sidelines of the military drill, the IRGC Aerospace Force successfully destroyed eight targets precisely using the Gaza drone for the first time.Commander of the IRGC Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said earlier on Sunday that sophisticated homegrown drones operated by his elite force have launched missiles featuring artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities during the major naval drill underway in the Persian Gulf.

